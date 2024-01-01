Rainbow Sherbert

by Session
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Our Delta 9 distillate is extracted in house using cannabis derived terpenes and botanically derived terpenes. Zero added fillers, thinners, or thickening agents. Up to 92% potency. Available in 1G.

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Session
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
