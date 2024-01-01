Royal Wedding

About this product

For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Royal Wedding delights with its sweet, fruity aroma and flavors of berries and vanilla, offering a balanced high that combines uplifting euphoria with soothing body relaxation. This strain is perfect for enhancing mood while easing stress and tension.

About this strain

Royal Wedding, also known as "Royal Wedding Cake," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

About this brand

At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
