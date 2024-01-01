About this product
Royal Wedding
by Session
About this strain
Royal Wedding, also known as "Royal Wedding Cake," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
