Tropsanto 90 (1G)

by Session
Hybrid THC 23%
About this product

For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Tropsanto 90 entices with its tropical fruit aroma and hints of spice, offering a balanced high that combines uplifting cerebral energy with calming body relaxation. This strain is perfect for boosting mood and creativity while relieving stress and tension.

About this strain

Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high.

About this brand

Session
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
