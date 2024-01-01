About this product
Tropsanto 90 (1G)
by Session
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high.
