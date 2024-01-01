Wedding Pie (1G)

by Session
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Wedding Pie captivates with its sweet, fruity aroma and flavors of cherry and vanilla, offering a balanced high that combines uplifting euphoria with calming body relaxation. This strain is perfect for enhancing mood while alleviating stress and tension.

About this strain

Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.

 

About this brand

Session
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
