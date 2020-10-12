Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sessions

Sessions

Lucid Blue Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Lucid Blue effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!