Rockstar is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Rockbud and Sensi Star. This strain produces powerful mind and body effects that are euphoric and sedating. Rockstar smells like sweet grapes with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, pain and sleep disorders. Growers say Rockstar grows best outdoors.
Rockstar effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
