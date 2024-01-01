Type: Indica Lineage: LA Pop Rocks x Purple Push Pop Flavors: Sweet, Candy, Fruity, Taffy Effects: Long lasting, Strong Aromas: Candy & Fruity Description: Candy Gas with strong taffy flavors makes this delicious offering a must try
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.