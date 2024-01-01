LA Pop Rocks x Purple Push Pop

by Seven Leaves
THC —CBD —

About this product

Type: Indica
Lineage: LA Pop Rocks x Purple Push Pop
Flavors: Sweet, Candy, Fruity, Taffy
Effects: Long lasting, Strong
Aromas: Candy & Fruity
Description: Candy Gas with strong taffy flavors makes this delicious offering a must try

About this brand

Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
