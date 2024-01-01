Loma Prieta

by Seven Leaves
THC —CBD —

About this product

Type: Indica
Lineage: Melonatta x 4516 x Mystery Strain
Flavors:
Effects:
Aromas:
Dominant Terpenes:
Description: Bred by GrandiFlora, pheno hunted by Seven Leaves. An intense combination of flavors and a strong long lasting high will shake things up!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seven Leaves
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
