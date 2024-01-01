Type: Indica Lineage: Melonatta x 4516 x Mystery Strain Flavors: Effects: Aromas: Dominant Terpenes: Description: Bred by GrandiFlora, pheno hunted by Seven Leaves. An intense combination of flavors and a strong long lasting high will shake things up!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.