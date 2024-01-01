Milkshake Grenade (14g Smalls)

by Seven Leaves
THC —CBD —

About this product

Type: HYRBRID
Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon
Flavors: Chocolate, Diesel, & Cream
Effects: Strong, Heavy, & Relaxing
Aromas: Chocolate & Diesel
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Limonene
Description: Another Heavy hitter–Milkshake Grenade is a great night-time smoke due to its strong, heavy and relaxing effects. This strain contains creamy notes spread across wonderful chocolate tones alongside a heavy kick that will ensure a great night sleep.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seven Leaves
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
