Type: HYRBRID Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon Flavors: Chocolate, Diesel, & Cream Effects: Strong, Heavy, & Relaxing Aromas: Chocolate & Diesel Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Limonene Description: Another Heavy hitter–Milkshake Grenade is a great night-time smoke due to its strong, heavy and relaxing effects. This strain contains creamy notes spread across wonderful chocolate tones alongside a heavy kick that will ensure a great night sleep.
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.