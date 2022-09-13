About this product
This Gelato 41 pheno is a favorite of many. The crosses are Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. It tests high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding your mind.
May relieve Anxiety, Depression, Mood Swings, Stress, Arthritis, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Inflammation, Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, and/or PTSD.
May relieve Anxiety, Depression, Mood Swings, Stress, Arthritis, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Inflammation, Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, and/or PTSD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317