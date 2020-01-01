 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Seven Saints Superfoods
Seven Saints Superfoods

Make Anything Edible A Cannabis Edible

Seven Saints Superfoods are just that. Super. Food. We create edibles with nutrient-dense ingredients that feed your body. Things like cocoa, coconut, flaxseeds, and chia. Better ingredients make for better edibles. With Seven Saints Sprinkles™ anything edible can be a cannabis edible. Add them to the foods you already love to make them even better. Our Sprinkles come in two flavors: Sweet & Toasted, a lightly sweet mix of cocoa and coconut, and Crisp & Savory, an herbal mix of rosemary, sage, oregano and thyme. Add Sweet & Toasted Sprinkles to your smoothie or over yogurt, cottage cheese, or ice cream. Our Crisp & Savory Sprinkles are fantastic on steak, chicken and grilled vegetables. And awesome on popcorn. Dosing is easy and accurate - one packet is one 10mg dose. Packaging is tasteful and discreet, so you can use wherever you like.