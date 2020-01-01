Seven Saints Superfoods are just that. Super. Food. We create edibles with nutrient-dense ingredients that feed your body. Things like cocoa, coconut, flaxseeds, and chia. Better ingredients make for better edibles. With Seven Saints Sprinkles™ anything edible can be a cannabis edible. Add them to the foods you already love to make them even better. Our Sprinkles come in two flavors: Sweet & Toasted, a lightly sweet mix of cocoa and coconut, and Crisp & Savory, an herbal mix of rosemary, sage, oregano and thyme. Add Sweet & Toasted Sprinkles to your smoothie or over yogurt, cottage cheese, or ice cream. Our Crisp & Savory Sprinkles are fantastic on steak, chicken and grilled vegetables. And awesome on popcorn. Dosing is easy and accurate - one packet is one 10mg dose. Packaging is tasteful and discreet, so you can use wherever you like.