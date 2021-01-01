About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!

Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels.

[10 Blister Packs Only] Approx 4.5 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit our original Shatter Packs (1.5 x 2" SD Card Size) Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations

Please choose your option carefully if you need Shatter Packs included with your order!

[EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders