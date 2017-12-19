Shelby County Community Services
Blue Shark RSO 1g
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
CBD Blue Shark effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
