Get ready for a flavor adventure!



Sherpa's Tutti Fruity THC Taffy is a juicy, mouthwatering burst of fruit flavors, wrapped up in a chewy, perfectly dosed edible that delivers just the right amount of THC to keep the good vibes going. Think tropical punch meets citrus zing, with a hint of berry sweetness to round it all out.



Whether you're kicking back after a long day or adding a little extra fun to your night, this taffy is here to turn up the flavor and the experience.



read more