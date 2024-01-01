4pk Sherpa 12mg Gummies

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Embark on a delectable journey with our 12mg THC, 5mg CBD Gummies in four tantalizing flavors: Rainbow, Lemon, Green Apple, and Peach.

Crafted with precision and infused with a perfect balance of 12mg of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 5mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving, these gourmet gummies are designed to elevate your cannabis experience in a spectrum of delicious ways.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Explore Sherpa
Explore Sherpa
Shop products
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 2206
Notice a problem?Report this item