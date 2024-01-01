Embark on a delectable journey with our 12mg THC, 5mg CBD Gummies in four tantalizing flavors: Rainbow, Lemon, Green Apple, and Peach.
Crafted with precision and infused with a perfect balance of 12mg of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 5mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving, these gourmet gummies are designed to elevate your cannabis experience in a spectrum of delicious ways.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.