Have you ever wanted to climb higher? Elevate your cannabis experience with our meticulously crafted 25mg THC, 5mg CBD Gummies in four exciting flavors: Rainbow, Pink Lemonade, Green Apple, and Peach. Each gummy is a testament to quality and consistency, promising a delicious and synergistic blend of cannabinoids to enhance your journey.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.