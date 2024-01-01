Experience the warm embrace of our Cinnamon Krispy Bites Treat, where 20mg THC, 20mg CBD meets the comforting spice of cinnamon. We hand blend name-brand cereal with highest quality of marshmallows to ensure every bite is satisfying. This flavor profile is perfect for those who enjoy a touch of warmth and relaxation with their cannabis experience. Allow each bite to transport you to a cozy space, balancing the intensity of THC with the soothing notes of cinnamon.

