Experience the warm embrace of our Cinnamon Krispy Bites Treat, where 20mg THC, 20mg CBD meets the comforting spice of cinnamon. We hand blend name-brand cereal with highest quality of marshmallows to ensure every bite is satisfying. This flavor profile is perfect for those who enjoy a touch of warmth and relaxation with their cannabis experience. Allow each bite to transport you to a cozy space, balancing the intensity of THC with the soothing notes of cinnamon.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.