Speed up your muscle recovery with Sherpa Recover - Tropical Mango Gummies, featuring a tropical mango flavor and a blend of CBD with 10mg of THC. Designed to aid in healing, these gummies help your body bounce back quickly so you can return to your adventures.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.