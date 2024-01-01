Indulge in Sherpa Relax Strawberry Gummies that combine CBD with 10mg of THC to provide full-body relaxation and support restful sleep. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, these gummies help you drift into a peaceful slumber.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.