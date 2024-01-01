Sherpa 15mg Strawberry Sour Belts

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
About this product

Say hello to our Strawberry Sour Belts, a sweet and sour treat that brings the taste of ripe, field-fresh strawberries right to your taste buds! These sour belts are guaranteed to deliver a delightful, yet sour cannabis experience that captures the essence of juicy strawberries.

About this brand

Explore Sherpa
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

  • TX, US: 2206
