Introducing our Pink Lemonade Gummy, a delightful and tangy twist on a classic summer beverage, now in a chewy and convenient form. Immerse yourself in a perfect balance of sweet and citrusy flavors, reminiscent of a refreshing glass of pink lemonade on a sunny day. Enjoy a delicious burst of citrus as you embark on a calming yet uplifting journey.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.