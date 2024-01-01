Sherpa Brownie Bites - 50mg

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
About this product

These 50mg brownie bites are not only a decadent treat for your taste buds but also a convenient and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of THC. Perfect for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience, our brownie bites are portioned to perfection, allowing you to tailor your dosage and embrace the therapeutic effects without the need for smoking or vaping.

About this brand

Explore Sherpa
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 2206
