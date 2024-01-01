Savor the vibrant explosion of fruity goodness with our Fruity THC Cereal Treat. Each bite is a burst of nostalgia, blending the classic, name-brand cereal flavor with creamy marshmallows. Perfect for those seeking a euphoric and uplifting experience, Fruity is a journey into a world of vibrant flavors and elevated vibes.
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.