Sherpa Fruity 20mg Krispie Bites

by Explore Sherpa
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Sherpa Fruity 20mg Krispie Bites
  • Photo of Sherpa Fruity 20mg Krispie Bites

About this product

Savor the vibrant explosion of fruity goodness with our Fruity THC Cereal Treat. Each bite is a burst of nostalgia, blending the classic, name-brand cereal flavor with creamy marshmallows. Perfect for those seeking a euphoric and uplifting experience, Fruity is a journey into a world of vibrant flavors and elevated vibes.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Explore Sherpa
Explore Sherpa
Shop products
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.

License(s)

  • TX, US: 2206
Notice a problem?Report this item