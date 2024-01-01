Introducing our Sunrise Nano THC Pills, a dynamic blend of 2mg Nano THC, 25mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 15mg of caffeine in each micro dose. Crafted for those seeking a burst of energy and focus, Sunrise is the perfect companion for a vibrant and productive day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Sherpa, we grow our own hemp at Pioneer Farms, the first licensed hemp farm in the state of Texas. We then oversee every part of the production and manufacturing from creation to packaging ensuring our products remain well below the 0.3% Delta 9 threshold and are both safe and potent.