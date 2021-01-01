Shine Papers
About this product
Tyga x Shine have come together to create one of the most advanced dry herb vaporizers: The Atmos Pillar. The device is equipped with six optimized temperature settings to create pure and potent vapor, while the isolated airflow design ensures smoother, cleaner draws. It’s made with a scratch resistant hard anodized body, making it both durable and stylish. The Pillar uses an embedded ceramic heating chamber and includes a titanium waxy cup, giving vapers the option of using dry herbs as well as wax consistency products. The Pillar is a powerful and versatile vaporizer, making it a must have for any serious vaper.
Features:
Six Optimized Temperature Settings
Smart Cool Surface Design
Isolated Air Path for Cleaner Airflow
Temperature Memory
Includes Titanium Cup for Waxy Concentrates
Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in
This Kit Includes:
1 – 1300mAh Pillar Device
1 – Titanium Waxy Cup
1 - USB Charger
1 - Cleaning Brush
1 - Packing Tool
1 - User Manual
Features:
Six Optimized Temperature Settings
Smart Cool Surface Design
Isolated Air Path for Cleaner Airflow
Temperature Memory
Includes Titanium Cup for Waxy Concentrates
Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in
This Kit Includes:
1 – 1300mAh Pillar Device
1 – Titanium Waxy Cup
1 - USB Charger
1 - Cleaning Brush
1 - Packing Tool
1 - User Manual
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!