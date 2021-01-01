About this product

Tyga x Shine have come together to create one of the most advanced dry herb vaporizers: The Atmos Pillar. The device is equipped with six optimized temperature settings to create pure and potent vapor, while the isolated airflow design ensures smoother, cleaner draws. It’s made with a scratch resistant hard anodized body, making it both durable and stylish. The Pillar uses an embedded ceramic heating chamber and includes a titanium waxy cup, giving vapers the option of using dry herbs as well as wax consistency products. The Pillar is a powerful and versatile vaporizer, making it a must have for any serious vaper.



Features:

Six Optimized Temperature Settings

Smart Cool Surface Design

Isolated Air Path for Cleaner Airflow

Temperature Memory

Includes Titanium Cup for Waxy Concentrates

Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in



This Kit Includes:

1 – 1300mAh Pillar Device

1 – Titanium Waxy Cup

1 - USB Charger

1 - Cleaning Brush

1 - Packing Tool

1 - User Manual