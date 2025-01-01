About this product
HHC (CDT Infused)
1.0 ML Disposable Vaporizer
The HHC (CDT Infused) 1.0 ML Disposable Vaporizer is our MOST POPULAR VAPORIZER - designed to enhance your cannabis experience with the most potent punch available - clocking in at an INCREDIBLE 95.5% HHC (See Lab Results). Our powerful OMNI powered device has been fully loaded with the highest quality HHC and terpenes.
With the highest quality concentrates and ultra powered highly portable vaporizers, you can expect a robust and powerful high that delivers an intense, yet balanced, psychoactive experience.
PRODUCT INGREDIENTS
• HHC (hexahydrocannabinol)
• Flavored With Natural Strain-Specific Terpenes
• Disposable All-In-One Vaping Device
• Draw-Activated & Rechargeable
• No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
• No Additives or Preservatives
• Farm Bill Compliant (0.3% THC or Less)
• Made in the USA
STRAINS
• Blue Cheese (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)
• Chem Dawg (Sativa-Dominant Hybrid)
• Durban Passion (Sativa)
• Green Craze (Sativa-Dominant Hybrid)
• Huckleberry Haze (Indica)
• Sky Walker OG (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)
Grab a Shmafe today!
HHC (95.5%) Disposable Vaporizer | Blue Cheese
About this brand
Shmafe | 10% OFF with code LEAFLY
Welcome to Shmafe, a pioneer in the world of high-end cannabinoids.
At Shmafe we are dedicated to providing individuals with exceptional cannabinoid products that embody the pinnacle of quality, sophistication, and innovation - curating the finest selection of cannabinoid vaporizers available on the market. We believe in the transformative power of cannabinoids and their potential to enhance lives - and we care deeply about transparency and honesty when utilizing these substances.
Quality is at the core of our philosophy. From lab-tests to sale, we maintain strict standards of product formation, ensuring that every product bearing the Shmafe seal represents the pinnacle of purity, potency, and consistency.
Whether you are seeking therapeutic relief, enhanced well-being, or simply an indulgence in the finest cannabinoids, Shmafe is here to meet your exacting standards. We invite you to embark on a journey of elevated exploration with us, where exceptional quality, unrivaled innovation, and the art of cannabis converge.
Discover the pinnacle of high-end cannabinoids - and prepare to Shmafe.
