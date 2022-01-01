About this product
Handmade at the Jersey Shore, this new twist on the classic favorite is created by electrocuting the wood with high voltage electricity. Each box includes a ceramic "bat" and a poker tool. Available in walnut, maple and cherry, they also come in 2 sizes: Standard (4" box with a 3" bat) and mini (3" box, with a 2" bat)
Made with love and high voltage electricity, Shocked Boxes creates smoking accessories from wood and adorns them with our signature electric burning designs, making each and every piece completely unique. We offer dugouts, dab tools, pre-roll holders and chillum cases