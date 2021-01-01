Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SHRUBSS.

SHRUBSS.

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 500mg - Orange

Buy Here

About this product

THIS IS THE BEGINNING

Description
Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness.

Also available in peppermint and lemon.

Ingredients
Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil

QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!