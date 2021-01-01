About this product

Description

Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness.



Also available in peppermint and lemon.



Ingredients

Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil



QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE

ND-THC (non detectable THC)

Lab tested

Vegan friendly

Farm bill compliant

Animal cruelty free

USA grown

