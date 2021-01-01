SHRUBSS.
About this product
THIS IS THE BEGINNING
Description
Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness.
Also available in peppermint and lemon.
Ingredients
Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
Description
Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness.
Also available in peppermint and lemon.
Ingredients
Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!