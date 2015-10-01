Sierra Green
Glookies (Girl Scout Cookie Forum Cut x GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Bred in house with our GSC forum cut & a proprietary GG#4 seed this combo is ALL TIME and not for the light weights. The initial flavor is filled with a deep sweet GSC punch followed by a gassy zing from the GG#4 that peel's your eye's open for the days adventure. Total THC tests at 23-26%
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
