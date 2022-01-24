Silver Rain was founded with a clear mission in mind to develop and deliver natural healing products to the world from a beloved farm in Southern Oregon. The founders have devoted their lives to helping others be healthier, stronger, and overcome obstacles. The motto, He Can Do, She Can Do, Why Not Me!. Is the belief in the power of the creator and the human spirit. From those of us who till the soil to those who supervise their harvest, to those who provide their expertise to package and deliver the world’s best healing products to the world.



We are a family of caring people, students, martial artists, scientists, engineers, and farmers that are focused on your well-being. We have all personally seen how solutions from nature can help address many annoying health problems. Quite frankly, our products have helped many people live a more enjoyable life.



Everything we produce has been quality tested from the very beginning. This starts with the pristine growing environment on our farms that allow these plants to reach their full potential. Please let us know your experience with our products. We look forward to counting you among our many satisfied long-term customers and friends.



Silver Rain takes pride in producing artisanal, high CBD, farm-fresh hemp flower in Southern Oregon, in addition to other CBD hemp products. Our focus is to provide an array of strains selected for superb characteristics and premium qualities. We are passionate about growing safe premium plants that can make a positive difference in people’s lives, and grow them to perfection using safe, organic practices here on our farm in beautiful Southern Oregon. Please remember that we make no health claims, and our products are not FDA approved.