About this product

Size: 1 FL OZ (30 ML)

Total CBD Per Bottle: 1500 MG

Silver Rain’s Sweet Dreams CBD oil is specially formulated to enhance the effectiveness that CBD has on sleep. With a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and all-natural botanical extracts, our ingredients are targeted to address symptoms of insomnia and other common sleep disorders.



This sleep formula includes a mixture of:



Full Spectrum Hemp extract

Chamomile Extract to ease anxiety and improve sleep quality

Lavender Oil to provide calming aromatherapy benefits and ease anxiety

Sunflower Lecithin for nervous system support

Organic Coconut MCT Oil for enhanced absorption

Vanilla Oil as a natural flavor enhancer



Sweet Dreams is a groundbreaking alternative to traditional heavy-duty sleep medications. Unlike prescription sleeping pills and many over-the-counter options, our CBD and botanical blend is non-habit forming and has zero side effects.



Our Hemp Flower and Oil is grown and processed in the USA and is fully compliant with the Oregon Department of Agriculture.



All natural, no artificial colors, preservatives or fillers have been added.



All Silver Rain products have been custom formulated with the goal of optimizing the medicinal effects of the product.



All products are third party tested to ensure the highest quality products are being delivered.