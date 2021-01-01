Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Experience the best of both worlds with these CBG + CBD assorted fruit gummies. These delicious gummies combine premium cannabigerol and cannabidiol oil for a perfect blend of releif and relaxation.
Bottle contains 40 gummies for a total of 1000mg active cannabinoids. Each gummy contains 12.5mg of CBG and 12.5mg CBD.
Contains CBD & CBG
Organic and GMO-free
Lab-Tested
Contains less than 0.3% THC
