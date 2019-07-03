About this product

Abacus marijuana flower is a hybrid cannabis strain derived from the crossbreed of Alien Sour Apple and Pebble OG.



Containing 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC, Abacus was designed as a stress-relieving medication that delivers a potent euphoric sensation with little to no mental or physical impairment.



This beautiful purple strain smells of sweet cherry and earth, with a hint of sour apples, and tastes of blueberries with a skunky finish.