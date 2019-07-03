Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Abacus marijuana flower is a hybrid cannabis strain derived from the crossbreed of Alien Sour Apple and Pebble OG.
Containing 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC, Abacus was designed as a stress-relieving medication that delivers a potent euphoric sensation with little to no mental or physical impairment.
This beautiful purple strain smells of sweet cherry and earth, with a hint of sour apples, and tastes of blueberries with a skunky finish.
Kush Hemp effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
