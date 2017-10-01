About this product

Blueberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid produced by crossing two infamous cannabis strains - Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream - and then crossing again with industrial hemp flower to acheive a level of THC under 0.3%. Grown in the Umpqua Valley of Oregon, this amazing CBD-rich hemp flower strain is sure to help you at the end of your day.



High CBD with less than 0.3% THC