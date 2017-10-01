About this product
Blueberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid produced by crossing two infamous cannabis strains - Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream - and then crossing again with industrial hemp flower to acheive a level of THC under 0.3%. Grown in the Umpqua Valley of Oregon, this amazing CBD-rich hemp flower strain is sure to help you at the end of your day.
High CBD with less than 0.3% THC
Blueberry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
