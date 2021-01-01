About this product
Our Simply Crafted CBG moon rocks are made with premium White Fire CBG hemp flower, dipped in solventless CBD distillate, then rolled in terpene rich CBG kief for an extra potent finish. This makes our moon rocks have a much higher concentration of CBG than regular flower.
CBG, CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower
Net Wt. 3.5 grams
