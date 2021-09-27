About this product
Our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains pure delta-8 distillate derived from organic hemp. We blend this pure d8 with live resin terpenes to create the perfect combination of effects from CBD and THC, while still maintaining the dank flavor cannabis is known best for.
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Contains 500mg Delta-8 THC Live Resin
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,819 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
