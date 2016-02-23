Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
This popular indica strain crosses two infamous cannais strains, Critical Mass and OG Kush. The result is a great nighttime smoke, with strong earthy, flowery notes and calming properties that deliver a euphoric, relaxing effect.
● Organically grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers
● Contains 14% CBD and only 0.1% THC
● Cured with organic cannabis terpenes
Strong notes of earth and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body.
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!