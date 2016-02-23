About this product

This popular indica strain crosses two infamous cannais strains, Critical Mass and OG Kush. The result is a great nighttime smoke, with strong earthy, flowery notes and calming properties that deliver a euphoric, relaxing effect.



● Organically grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers

● Contains 14% CBD and only 0.1% THC

● Cured with organic cannabis terpenes



Strong notes of earth and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body.