Delta-8 Flower Sampler Bundle
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Try all three of our Delta-8 Flowers with 1/8 oz of each kind.
About this strain
Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
Gorilla Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
3% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Simply Crafted | Free Shipping | 25% off with code LEAFLY
Our mission is to provide pure and potent cannabis infusions while educating and advocating for marijuana law reforms. Simply Crafted CBD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and are active members of the National Hemp Association and the Minneapolis - Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.
We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD hemp flower and delta-8 THC products are sold to you. Our cannabinoids are produced in a federally regulated facility, and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD and delta-8 THC products with a 100% money back guarantee.
We ship all of our products via USPS, unless requested to do otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill all orders within 24 hours, Monday- Saturday.
We ship SOME of our products to all 50 States in the US, as well as the rest of the world. However, we do NOT ship CBD, hemp flower or Delta-8 THC, to Canada or any other country where hemp derived products are not currently legal.
We do ship our hemp derived cannabinoids to countries where they are permitted, such as the UK, France, and some other areas of Europe. Before you place an international order for any hemp derived cannabis products, it's always best to check your own country's laws and regulations first. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.
Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD products and hemp flower for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. We are committed to providing the best CBD and delta-8 THC at an affordable price point.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality Delta-8 THC and CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of cannabis.
We proudly offer a wide array of hemp flower cannabis strains, CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and a full line of delta-8 THC products. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation.
With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs.
All of our Delta-8 THC and CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our cannabinoids pass the highest standards of approval in the United States. In addition, all of our delta-8 and CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible products are sold to you.
We guarantee our Delta-8 THC & CBD to be solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner hemp farms to follow. Our cannabis oils and extracts are captured using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum CBD and pure delta-8 THC distillate.
Our founders are from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Simply Crafted CBD began. They are health-conscious, outdoor enthusiasts whose passion for alternative, natural remedies for life's problems pushed them towards their endeavors into cannabis and all its benefits and uses. CBD is a natural solution, and we fully enjoy blending it with all sorts of other complimentary herbs and essential oils.
