About this product
Our D8 slab is made from premium Delta-8 THC distillate. This easy-to-use snap and dab slab is very stable, has great consistency and an extremely smooth finish.
Infused with single-origin cannabis derived terpenes for an enhanced aroma and flavor profile. This Delta-8 slab has amazing clarity and a beautiful golden hue.
Contains 850mg of Delta 8 in every gram.
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
