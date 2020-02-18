About this product

Our D8 slab is made from premium Delta-8 THC distillate. This easy-to-use snap and dab slab is very stable, has great consistency and an extremely smooth finish.



Infused with single-origin cannabis derived terpenes for an enhanced aroma and flavor profile. This Delta-8 slab has amazing clarity and a beautiful golden hue.

Contains 850mg of Delta 8 in every gram.



Net Wt. 1 Gram