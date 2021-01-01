About this product

Our Delta-8 THC distillate is the most potent form of D8 available on the market. It comes in a 1ml graduated glass Luer Lock syringe, and is 100% derived from industrial hemp and federally legal.



We use the highest quality distillate possible, that consistently tests at ~95% Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol. This purest and strongest form of delta-8 THC results in a thick, syrupy liquid consistency, perfect for vaping with a standard vape pen or using in a dab rig.



Contains trace amounts of other cannabinoids and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Net Wt. 1ml