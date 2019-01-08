About this product
If you're after peak purity — there's no better choice than Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce.
Our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce boasts 95% delta-8 THC. Furthermore, we do not filter out CBD, thus adding to the supportive and enlightening effects that delta-8 THC offers.
Striving for perfection, we use the freshest hemp and process it through a unique and proprietary extraction method. Due to the vitality of our hemp flowers, the final Delta-8 THC Resin is full of delicious terpenes and outstanding potency.
Once complete, we're left with Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce, similar in consistency to terp sauce. Dab after dab, your five senses will jump for joy as the effects and flavor take hold.
With so many hemp strains to choose from, you'll be tongue-tied on which flavor to try next!
Lastly, each of our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce products is less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce boasts 95% delta-8 THC. Furthermore, we do not filter out CBD, thus adding to the supportive and enlightening effects that delta-8 THC offers.
Striving for perfection, we use the freshest hemp and process it through a unique and proprietary extraction method. Due to the vitality of our hemp flowers, the final Delta-8 THC Resin is full of delicious terpenes and outstanding potency.
Once complete, we're left with Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce, similar in consistency to terp sauce. Dab after dab, your five senses will jump for joy as the effects and flavor take hold.
With so many hemp strains to choose from, you'll be tongue-tied on which flavor to try next!
Lastly, each of our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce products is less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!