About this product
If you're after peak purity — there's no better choice than Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce.
Our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce boasts 95% delta-8 THC. Furthermore, we do not filter out CBD, thus adding to the supportive and enlightening effects that delta-8 THC offers.
Striving for perfection, we use the freshest hemp and process it through a unique and proprietary extraction method. Due to the vitality of our hemp flowers, the final Delta-8 THC Resin is full of delicious terpenes and outstanding potency.
Once complete, we're left with Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce, similar in consistency to terp sauce. Dab after dab, your five senses will jump for joy as the effects and flavor take hold.
With so many hemp strains to choose from, you'll be tongue-tied on which flavor to try next!
Lastly, each of our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce products is less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,744 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
