Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Delta-8 THC Live Resin Sauce | Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.

Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.

Net Wt. 1 Gram

*Consistency is similar to terp sauce

GSC effects

Reported by real people like you
4,819 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
