Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Delta-8 THC Live Resin Sauce

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 13%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.

Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. CBD Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% THC

Forbidden Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
