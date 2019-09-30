Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. CBD Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Forbidden Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!