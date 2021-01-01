About this product
Try a sativa, hybrid, and indica Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape cart with this 3-pack bundle.
Experience the euphoria of THC and all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with our Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge, ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
No Chemicals or Additives
Third-Party Lab Tested
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
