About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC live resin vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Choose from four different fruit flavors or infused with cannabis terpenes.
Critical effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
