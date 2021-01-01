Loading…
Doctor Wu | Indoor Grown

About this product

Doctor Wu, aka "Wu 5" is a high CBD strain with a lot of versatility, which makes it a great choice for day and evening use. This hybrid hemp flower strain provides you with a smooth, clear-headed effect and has strong anti-inflammatory and anticonvulsant properties.

This indoor-grown hemp flower was slow cured to preserve all the cannabinoids and terpenes, which provide an extremely sweet, heavy skunk like aroma. Doctor Wu is a very potent cannabis strain, containing almost 20% total cannabinoids and more than 15% CBD.

Contains less than 0.3% THC
