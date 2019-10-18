About this product

Durban Poison is as pure of a sativa as you can find. The name comes from the South African city of Durban, where this strain originated, but it's known around the world for its energetic, uplifting effects.



Durban Poison makes the perfect daytime strain, allowing you to stay productive thoughout the day. It's reknowned for its massive, round and chunky buds, and sweet, delicous aroma and taste.



This special crossbreed of Durban Poison contains high CBG and less than 0.3% THC.