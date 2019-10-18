Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Durban Poison is as pure of a sativa as you can find. The name comes from the South African city of Durban, where this strain originated, but it's known around the world for its energetic, uplifting effects.
Durban Poison makes the perfect daytime strain, allowing you to stay productive thoughout the day. It's reknowned for its massive, round and chunky buds, and sweet, delicous aroma and taste.
This special crossbreed of Durban Poison contains high CBG and less than 0.3% THC.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
