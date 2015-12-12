Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Incredible Hulk, aka "The Hulk," is a superbreed made by crossing two legendary sativa strains, Jack Herer and Green Crack. This sativa hemp flower strain fully embodies the energizing effects of its parent strains, providing clear headed creativity and soical energy. Strong notes of blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors accompany this daytime strain.
Incredible Hulk effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!