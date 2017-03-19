Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Lingon Berri, also known as "Purple Berry" is an indica-dominant CBD hemp flower strain that's a cross of Grandaddy Purple x Blueberry. Lingon Berri omits a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness, and stays true to its name, with a sweet, sour, somewhat tart taste that lingers on your palette. This special indoor grown hemp flower strain contains more than 16% CBD.
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Purple Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
