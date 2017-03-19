About this product

Lingon Berri, also known as "Purple Berry" is an indica-dominant CBD hemp flower strain that's a cross of Grandaddy Purple x Blueberry. Lingon Berri omits a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness, and stays true to its name, with a sweet, sour, somewhat tart taste that lingers on your palette. This special indoor grown hemp flower strain contains more than 16% CBD.



Contains less than 0.3% THC